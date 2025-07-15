Watch CBS News
Local News

Minneapolis police investigating deadly Elliot Park shooting

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police investigating after man killed in shooting
Minneapolis police investigating after man killed in shooting 00:18

Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Elliot Park neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of 11th Avenue South on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his thirties suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police and EMS attempted to provide life-saving first aid, but the man died at the scene.

O'Hara says investigators believe there was an altercation between a group of individuals who were on the sidewalk that escalated into gunfire. He added that the individuals likely knew each other.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Minneapolis Police Department.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.