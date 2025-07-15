Minneapolis police investigating deadly Elliot Park shooting

Minneapolis police investigating after man killed in shooting

Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Elliot Park neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of 11th Avenue South on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his thirties suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police and EMS attempted to provide life-saving first aid, but the man died at the scene.

O'Hara says investigators believe there was an altercation between a group of individuals who were on the sidewalk that escalated into gunfire. He added that the individuals likely knew each other.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Minneapolis Police Department.