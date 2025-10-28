Minneapolis educators vote to authorize strike following failed talks with school district

Educators with Minneapolis Public Schools have voted to authorize a strike after failed discussions with the district on three separate contracts, the union that represents them said on Monday night.

The Minneapolis Federation of Educators said in a news release that 92% of its members who cast a ballot voted to authorize a strike.

"No one wants to strike, but district leaders have left us no choice," Marcia Howard, president of the teachers' chapter of the union, said in the release.

Union officials said members are frustrated after nearly seven months of talks with no serious proposals. The union said it's made 35 proposals across nine public sessions since negotiations started in April, and filed for mediation in August.

The next mediation session is scheduled for Thursday, according to the union.

The two sides have met in mediation seven times, with the latest happening on Oct. 21. They're negotiating three contracts covering teachers, educational support professionals and adult educators, the union said.

Some of the top issues educators are passionate about include limited class sizes, better pay and more support for students and staff.

The district said in a statement before the strike authorization vote began that the two sides are "aligned on values" and say their proposals have addressed many union priorities.

"MPS is committed to quickly reaching an agreement with MFE that works within available resources and prepares the district to navigate anticipated revenue reductions in the coming years," the district said.

The union says it must give the school district at least a 10-day notice before any strike begins by filing its intent to strike with Minnesota. Union officials said before the strike vote that it's "hopeful that MPS will make needed investments such as lower class sizes and more special education staff to avert a strike."

Union officials are planning to hold a news conference on the results of the vote on Tuesday morning.

The Minneapolis Federation of Educators said it represents "more than 4,300 teachers, educational support professionals, and other related service professionals in Minneapolis Public Schools."

According to the release, 92% of its members cast a ballot.

Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 23, 2025.