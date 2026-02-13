Watch CBS News

Nonprofit helping to fund Minneapolis businesses hurt by Operation Metro Surge

The financial fallout from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations is costly. Minneapolis officials estimate the impact to be $203 million for January alone. That includes tens of millions of dollars in lost wages for people afraid to go to work and revenue for businesses that lost customers. As the city puts together a plan to cover the economic blow, Jeff Wagner explains how a nonprofit is already stepping up to help.
