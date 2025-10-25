Minneapolis food hall combines cuisine, culture

Food hall by day and party scene by night, Eat Street Crossing is mixing it up in Minneapolis.

Eat Street Crossing is making a name for itself by giving everyone a little bit of culture mixed in with cuisine.

"One of the most important things is being able to bring good food together right because that's what brings people together," said Marshall Nguyen.

Nguyen and Jay Mawas come from a background in commercial real estate and investments, and manage a hospitality division that includes East Street Crossing.

"Being able to connect with other people from different walks of life on a common thing, which for us is food," said Jay Mawas.

The 50,000 square foot building houses an event and entertainment space and is home to a diverse blend of restaurants.

"Amazing chefs coming together bringing good food into an amazing place," said Nguyen.

Among the eating spaces? Staff Meeting, House of Huế, Niko Niko, and El Sazon - but anchoring the space is Hikari Hand Roll Bar.

"We're just trying to give people the platform to push their ideas and really showcase the hidden talent in Minnesota," said Mawas.

These talented chefs are recognized by the crowds that come from all across the Twin Cities to experience cuisine from different cultures.

"That's what people want, people want to experience new things, try new food, inevitably it brings people together," Mawas said.

People come for the food and stay for the entertainment.

"On the weekends, we've been very blessed to partner with Saigon Nights. Latin nights on Thursday. And they've been able to bring amazing people together that want to dance and listen to good music," said Nguyen.

But what is shaping up to be a destination place for many who come by Eat Street Crossing is Hikari Hand Roll Bar.

"I've trained with a master chef from Japan in America when I was a young kid, it was tough, " said Jason Yeung.

For 20 years, Chef Jason Yeung has been making sushi, but becoming a Sushi Chef was not his first career choice.

"That was not my plan. I was trying to get a job as a server, but they needed help at that time, so they tossed me a chef coat and tossed me a piece of tuna, and I started taking the meat off the tuna, and I never looked back, said Yeung.

He is passionate about serving fresh, high-quality and affordable sushi that everyone can enjoy.

"Cutting fish, holding knife, making rolls, making nigiri, making hand rolls, making everything. So much work is going into that preparation, " said Yeung.

Jason prepared a bluefin tuna and sliced it, displaying what would be worked with.

"Put it on your hand so you know, roll it from your hand just like that. Perfect, look at that," Yeung said.

The perfect building blocks for a new item, the Reg Roll.

"So this is going to be a Reg Roll. So, bluefin tuna in the middle and then a little bit of spicy crab," said Yeung.

The Reg Roll is rice, cucumber, avocado, bluefin tuna, spicy crab on the top of the roll, sliced salmon, with Japanese mayo and eel sauce. Afterward, the top is seared a little before being served.

The Reg roll is available now. All you have to do is walk up to the counter and order a Reg Roll, and Chef Jason will make one for you.