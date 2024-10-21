Minneapolis police looking for driver in deadly rollover crash

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are looking for the driver of a car that rolled over on the city's northside early Friday morning, killing one person and injuring another.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the 3200 block of Girard Avenue North shortly before 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a white Ford Taurus flipped over and two injured men who were believed to have been passengers in the vehicle.

One of the men had been lying on the ground near the vehicle with apparent life-threatening injuries, according to police. Despite medical aid, the man died at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 19-year-old Demarion Deshaun Wade.

The second man was transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the preliminary information indicates the Ford had been traveling west on Lowry Avenue North when it struck a parked vehicle, causing it to flip. Investigators believe the driver fled from the scene before officers arrived.

No arrests have been made and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online. All tips are anonymous.