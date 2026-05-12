Man responsible for deadly northeast Minneapolis duplex fire sentenced to 18 years

A judge sentenced a man who intentionally started a fire at a northeast Minneapolis duplex, killing his childhood friend, to more than 18 years in prison on Monday.

Andrew Nietz pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder on May 1. He'll serve 225 months in prison, but will receive credit for 229 days he has already served.

The deadly fire happened late Sept 24, 2025, on 22nd Avenue Northeast near Northeast Jackson Street. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the residence. Inside, firefighters found a deceased man, later identified as 39-year-old Housten Housley.

Investigators responded to the scene and learned from other residents that they had seen Nietz at Housley's residence shortly before the fire. Charges say Nietz had previously made threats against Housley, including threats to set the house on fire.

Housley's mother, Pamela Lazor, told WCCO her son went to school with Nietz and had been on-and-off friends for years. Charges say Lazor told police she used to rent a room to the suspect but had to evict him due to his drug use.

Hours after the fire, police found Nietz driving Housley's car. Charges say when officers asked Nietz how he got the vehicle, he told them that Housley had sent him to the liquor store just before 10 p.m. He claimed he couldn't get inside Housley's residence when he got back and tried to call him several times, so he drove around south Minneapolis.

However, charges say a review of Nietz's phone did not show any evidence that he had tried to call Housley. Additionally, location data revealed the device had been at Housley's residence from 8:06 p.m. until the time of the fire.

Nietz has two prior convictions for arson, including a conviction in the fifth degree from March 20, 2023. In that case, he started a trash can on fire at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. He was also convicted of first-degree arson in 2012 for starting a fire at the Mall of America.

The video above originally aired on Oct. 7, 2025.