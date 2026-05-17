Women were arguing over $50 debt before fatal Minneapolis apartment shooting, charges say

Charges say two women had been arguing over $50 when one of them fatally shot the other at a Minneapolis apartment earlier this month.

A 42-year-old Minneapolis woman was charged with second-degree murder for the May 9 shooting, according to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County on Friday.

Police were called to an apartment building located on the 2400 block of Pillsbury Avenue South, where they found a woman who had been shot. She later died at the hospital.

Officers spoke to a witness who rented the apartment where the shooting took place. He told police the victim and suspect had been over, along with an unknown man. The two women were allegedly arguing over $50.

The witness said that while he was in the bathroom, he heard the unknown man say "what are you doing?" before shots were fired, according to the complaint. He claims he saw the suspect with a gun earlier that day.

Both the suspect and the unknown man left the apartment before police arrived. Officers obtained survelliance video, which charges say showed a woman matching the suspect's appearance leaving the apartment in a hurry shortly after the shooting.

Investigators found and interviewed the unknown man, who said the suspect and victim had been arguing over a debt when the suspect went into the bedroom and returned with a pistol. He says he told the suspect to stop, but she fired multiple shots at the victim anyway. He added that the suspect threatened him as they left the building, and he got away from her as soon as he could, according to charges.

The suspect originally denied any knowledge of the shooting, but eventually admitted to being at the apartment where it took place after being confronted with survelliance video images. She denied being involved in the shooting itself.

The suspect is currently in custody. Her bail has been set at $1 million.