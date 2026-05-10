Woman killed in south Minneapolis apartment shooting, police say

Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the city's southside early Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment building located on the 2400 block of Pillsbury Avenue South around 5:35 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and began to provide medical aid. Police say she was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where she later died.

Preliminary information indicates an argument inside the apartment escalated to gunfire, according to investigators.

The suspected shooter left the area before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Minneapolis Police Department by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.