A new report shows crime is down in Minneapolis over the last year.

The number of robberies is nearly half of what it was a year ago. This is followed by a major decrease in carjackings and gunshot wound victims.

According to the report, year-to-date reductions in crime include a 47% reduction in robberies, 40% reduction in carjackings, 32% reduction in gunshot wound victims, 24% reduction in auto thefts and 11% reduction in aggravated assaults.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Brian O'Hara say the numbers are down because of police initiatives, task forces and programs focused on these specific crimes.

"Every single one of those numbers means a person that was not shot, it means a car that was not jacked, it means a family that did not experience that kind of trauma," Frey said. "Sometimes the absence of a crime isn't necessarily noted as a positive because it didn't happen."

O'Hara noted that many of these crimes are connected. For example, last year there were a number of juveniles in stolen cars and committing robberies. He said a decrease in one type of crime can lead to a decrease in others.