Minneapolis couple searching for answers after loved one found unconscious, injured in the street

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis couple is searching for answers a month after a loved one was found unconscious and injured in the street.

Linda Frederickson says she was out of town last month when her phone rang -- it was about her brother, Quinton Glass.

"On the 27th, I got a call from HCMC telling me that my brother had been at HCMC in a coma," Linda Frederickson said.

According to the police report, dispatchers got a call about a person at the intersection of 26th and Colfax just after 7:30 p.m. on March 20. When they arrived though, dispatchers called off police, taking Glass to HCMC for his injuries.

"I can't believe they waited seven days to call me and tell me he was in the hospital," Linda Frederickson said.

Linda asked her husband, who was in town, to get to the hospital.

"When I saw him in his hospital bed, I was just flabbergasted 'cause I heard this was just a fall," Joel Frederickson said.

Joel sent his wife pictures of her brother's injuries.

Quinton Glass's injuries Joel Frederickson

"That's not a fall. Like, how do you fall on three sides of your body, your back? Was that not good enough? So he decides to fall on his side? And like, no, I still wanna go, and fall on your face," Linda Frederickson said.

Glass had suffered a traumatic brain injury but mentioned a car and a light pole.

"I'm quite convinced he was hit by a car, thrown into a light pole and that's what caused all that damage," Joel Frederickson said.

When they went to police, they were told too much time had passed.

"Why didn't you come earlier? Or why didn't you report it earlier? And things erased after three days," Linda Frederickson said.

Now, they wonder if they'll ever know what happened and why her brother's injuries weren't taken more seriously.

"They treated him on a preconceived notion of what they thought and that determined everything from then on out," Linda Frederickson said.

WCCO reached out to police who said there were no updates in the investigation as of Friday.

Linda Frederickson says because it wasn't initially reported as a crime, her brother doesn't have a victim advocate or qualify for assistance.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Glass.