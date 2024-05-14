South Minneapolis couple raises thousands at garage sale to help grow their family

MINNEAPOLIS — It's garage sale season and the deals at one sale in south Minneapolis are helping a family grow their love.

From a trailer to festive boxes, this yard sale has all the knick-knacks you can think of, but there's a bigger meaning behind it.

"We wanted to start a family and we've tried for our own and that didn't work out," said Ashley Zapata-Palmer.

After a few years of trying, last summer, Ashley and Josh Zapata-Palmer knew they were ready to be parents and adoption was their best option.

Josh recalls being nervous because of how expensive it was to adopt, but that didn't stop them because they knew one thing to be true.

"Josh is going to be a great dad and he knows I'm going to be a great mom," Ashley said.

So, the adoption process began all the way in South Africa through an agency called All God's Children International.

The Zapata-Palmers knew they wanted to adopt from South Africa after falling in love with the people and the culture. The only hurdle was coming up with $50,000.

So, they turned to the community for support through a yard sale. Many of the items did not have prices, but the couple told people the reason behind the sale and were impressed by the generosity, raising more than $2,500.

"We don't know our kids yet, but we know they're out there," Josh said.

Adoption expert Heidi Wiste says international adoption has drastically declined in the last two decades for many different reasons.

"In 2004, there were approximately 23,000 adoptions. Since then, we've had about 90% decline in numbers of international adoptions that have happened," Wiste said.

Despite the staggering decline, the Zapata-Palmers hope to be part of the change.

"I'm excited for the adventure to begin and knowing that this child will have two loving parents who will care for them and give them a future and hope is exciting," Ashley said.

The couple is halfway to their $50,000 goal and has a fundraiser on AdoptTogether.