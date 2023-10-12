Watch CBS News
Minneapolis community center near Matt's Bar sustains damage in crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A car crash Thursday morning left a south Minneapolis community center building damaged.

The collision happened on the 3500 block of East Cedar Avenue. A WCCO crew saw three ambulances at the scene, and one of the vehicles had hit the Corcoran Neighborhood Organization building, located kitty-corner from Matt's Bar and Grill.

5a-car-crash-wcco46pw.jpg
WCCO

Minneapolis police didn't confirm any information at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

