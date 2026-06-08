Dysfunctional Minneapolis city leadership undergoing $1.4 million in counseling

Some are calling the rising tensions at Minneapolis City Hall "must-see TV in a bad way," and now the city is contracting with a consultant and will pay nearly $1.4 million over the next few years for outside coaching to improve relationships.

In the last few months, the council and the mayor have fought over eviction notices, the reappointment of the commissioner of public safety and most recently, the resignation of Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

City leaders met last week and came to some agreement. Jamison Whiting is new this term to the City Council and says he went into the relationship wanting to engage differently.

"The first one is no personal attacks, whether that is in public or in private," Whiting said. "Pick up your phone and call each other before you pick up the mic."

Also new to the City Council this year is Pearll Warren, who called the initial conversations productive, and also commented on the cost of the consulting.

"When you look at how you invest in yourself, and how you invest in ensuring that individuals have the proper tools in order to help our city to be more successful, it doesn't come without a price tag," Warren said.

Group meetings will happen each quarter through the rest of the term. Council members will also have access to individual coaching.

In a statement, Mayor Jacob Frey said in part, "Minneapolis works best when the people elected to lead it can work through disagreements respectfully and get things done," and, "we don't have to agree on everything, but residents expect us to solve problems, not create more of them."