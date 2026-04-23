Minneapolis City Council votes to decriminalize drug paraphernalia

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday voted to decriminalize drug paraphernalia, echoing a move Minnesota lawmakers made years ago.

The ordinance, passed by a 7-6 vote, removes from city code the passages making possession of drug paraphernalia illegal while also clarifying that it is illegal for an adult to give such items to a minor at least three years their junior.

When Minnesota legalized paraphernalia in 2023, advocates called it a harm reduction measure and said it helps users stay safe while working toward recovery.

Council member Jason Chavez, who authored the city's ordinance, said it "will result in better public health and safety outcomes."

Council member Elizabeth Shaffer voted against the ordinance.

"We will be taking a tool out of our law enforcement toolkit, and we will be making our community less safe," Shaffer said.

Shaffer earlier this week appeared at a news conference with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other city leaders to tout improved safety in Uptown, a key component of which, according to her, is law enforcement targeting drug use in the area.

Council members Elliott Payne, Robin Wonsley, Soren Stevenson, Chavez, Aisha Chughtai, Jamison Whiting and Aurin Chowdhry voted in favor of the ordinance. With only seven yes votes, the measure is seemingly vulnerable to a veto from Frey, which would require nine votes to override.

The measure had the support of Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.