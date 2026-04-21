Minneapolis city leaders set to give update on safety efforts in Uptown

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Police Chief Brian O'Hara and other city leaders are set to outline ongoing efforts to improve safety and livability in the city's Uptown neighborhood during a news conference Tuesday morning.

City officials say the discussion will focus on a series of public safety initiatives, including expanded patrols by the Minneapolis Police Department and the planned growth of the city's Community Safety Ambassador Program in Uptown.

Officials say efforts to increase safety in the area have been ongoing since December, when dedicated police patrols were introduced.

In March, dozens of people lined up for a community meeting discussing safety and livability concerns in the Uptown neighborhood. Data from the city shows there are more assaults, car thefts, robberies and calls for gunshots in the neighborhood compared to the same time last year. Community members, business owners and others have come together to launch community initiatives — like United Uptown — to get the area back on track.

Leaders describe the city's approach as a coordinated strategy that combines public safety resources, infrastructure investments and partnerships with community organizations. The goal, they say, is to restore Uptown as a vibrant destination while keeping it safe and accessible for residents, businesses and visitors.

The city will share updates on its efforts Tuesday morning at 9:15. It will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel.