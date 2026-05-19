Minneapolis City Council expected to pass resolution pushing for stronger state laws on domestic violence

The Minneapolis City Council wants a change in how the state handles domestic violence cases.

This comes after Allison Lussier was found dead inside her North Loop apartment in 2024 after multiple domestic violence reports were filed.

In a recent report, the Minneapolis city auditor found 22 issues with Lussier's case.

On Tuesday, the council plans to pass a resolution that calls on state lawmakers to pass Allison's Law, a bill that would strengthen reporting requirements and police response in domestic violence cases, as well as create a statewide task force focused on investigations and prosecutions.

The resolution would be mostly symbolic, since the legislative session is now over, but would keep attention on domestic violence reform.

Lussier's family believes police and others didn't do enough to keep her safe.

An audit released last month shows officers missed opportunities to investigate possible stalking in her case. It also found inconsistent reporting practices throughout the case, including incomplete witness statements, missing victim forms and gaps in documentation.

To this day, no charges have been filed in her death.

The report also criticized how Minneapolis police publicly discussed Lussier's death, saying comments about her substance abuse history caused harm to her family and the broader Indigenous community.

The audit recommended several changes, including stronger domestic violence protocols.

City Council members say the resolution is meant to show support for victims' families and push for stronger protections moving forward. They'll call for the resolution to pass during an afternoon meeting.

Lussier's family has continued to call for accountability. At a rally last fall, her aunt pointed to what she believes are larger systemic failures.

"We saw the gaps in the system and the issues with Minneapolis police and their failings," Jana Williams said. "If they can't protect the citizens of Minneapolis, who can?"

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.