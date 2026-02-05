Minneapolis City Council approves $1 million in rental assistance for families impacted by ICE surge

The Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday to give a $1 million of rental assistance to Hennepin County to help families impacted during Operation Metro Surge.

Council members say they've spoken with community members too afraid to go to work due to fear of being apprehended.

"I spoke to a mom who is disabled, her husband is in detention. She's now suddenly become a single parent. She's behind on rent, every story is tragic. It is hearbreaking," said council member Aisha Chughtai.

Council members say that $1 would benefit 250 families but say the money is just a drop in the bucket. The council debated where the money would come from.

The idea of using contingency fund dollars set aside for emergencies failed. So did the idea of taking funds from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Ultimately, the council settled on taking the dollars from the general fund.

"We've already gotten question marks about our bond rating when there is already $5 million of overtime spent that we need to take care of to take care of the residents of our city," said council member Elizabeth Shaffer.

The city says it will work with Hennepin County to administer the funds to families impacted by the federal occupation who've been issued an eviction notice.

But with billions of dollars of alleged fraud in Minnesota, council member Pearll Warren says she's worried the money won't go where it's needed.

"It is not fraudulent to want to prevent the eviction of our neighbors. It is not fraudulent to support neighbors with rental assistance," said council member Jason Chavez.