Toddrick Barnette to leave role as interim safety commissioner for Minneapolis at end of year

Toddrick Barnette will leave his role as interim commissioner of community safety for Minneapolis at the end of the year, a city spokesperson told WCCO Monday evening.

The announcement comes after Mayor Jacob Frey and City Council members clashed in April over Barnette's reappointment as permanent commissioner, leading to a failed council attempt to override the mayor's veto of their vote against him. The spokesperson said Monday that he will remain in the interim role while a search for a permanent commissioner moves forward.

Officials say that Barnette's work over the next five months includes completing the search for the city's next police chief, welcoming Reginald Freemen as the new fire chief, overseeing the opening of the south Minneapolis Community Safety Center and "advancing community safety priorities."

"While I have yet to decide my next chapter, my work is not yet complete. It has truly been an honor to serve the City I love and to work alongside the dedicated staff who show up every day to keep people safe in their homes, neighborhoods, and communities," Barnette said in a written statement on Monday. "Their commitment inspires me, and I'm grateful for the trust our residents and the mayor have placed in me."

The University of Minnesota graduate and former judge was sworn in as commissioner in October 2023. He has more than 30 years of public safety and legal experience as a prosecutor and public defender.

Barnette was the first person of color to be named chief judge in Hennepin County.

On April 9, the Minneapolis City Council voted 7-6 against Barnette's reappointment after Frey nominated him for another term earlier in the month. City Council President Elliott Payne said at the time that he was "far too absent and often disconnected from the role."

Other councilors who joined Payne in voting against Barnette's reappointment argued that he failed to control overspending and managed the city's violence interruptor program poorly.

When Frey renominated Barnette, his office said the commissioner's "leadership is delivering results" and touted resurgent police staffing levels, diversity in the police force and "safe streets."

The commissioner is tasked with overseeing the police and fire departments, 911, emergency management and neighborhood safety.

This is a developing story.