Minneapolis City Council votes to pass "human monitor" ordinance for driverless rideshares

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday approved an ordinance that would mandate a "human monitor" in driverless rideshares in the city.

The ordinance, called Workers Drive Minneapolis, passed on a 7-6 vote.

"Workers Drive Minneapolis is about public safety and protecting immigrant workers from losing their jobs to automation," said City Council Minority Leader Robin Wonsley. "Rideshare drivers and their families are invested in our city and our communities. Big Tech companies are not."

It's been a hot-button issue since Waymo driverless vehicles started popping up in Minneapolis last November.

The human monitor will be required by the ordinance to have a driver's license and sit in the driver's seat of all robotaxis. The Minneapolis City Council members who supported the ordinance say it focuses on safety and would protect thousands of rideshare drivers from potentially losing their jobs to autonomous vehicles.

In a previous statement from Waymo, the company called the proposal "a de facto ban on autonomous vehicles," adding it's committed to addressing safety and mobility gaps in Minneapolis while working with officials to find a way forward. The company says there's no law like this in the 15 other cities they're already operating in.

Council members said the ordinance would go into effect next fall, but it could be vetoed by the mayor.

"I'm calling on Mayor Frey to sign this ordinance. Don't veto immigrant jobs. Don't veto working families. This is about choosing local jobs over Silicon Valley," said City Council Vice President Jamal Osman.

A spokesperson for Mayor Jacob Frey said previously that while he will have conversations with the council, the mayor will look to the state for regulation of autonomous vehicles.