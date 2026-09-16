Proposed Minneapolis ordinance would require drivers in autonomous vehicles

A proposed Minneapolis ordinance would require self-driving cars to still have a person physically behind the wheel in hopes of saving jobs.

Waymo says this is just a way to ban their cars.

Robin Wonsley, who represents Minneapolis' Ward 2 on the City Council, helped write the ordinance.

"Now without regulation, commercial automated vehicles will create significant safety risks, disrupt traffic, hinder the city's transportation and sustainability goals and most importantly displace thousands of workers," she said.

Wonsley presented her case in front of local press, with the help of those closest to the issue: Uber and Lyft drivers.

"It is very concerning. Drivers depend on this work to support their families and themselves. If Waymo operates in our city, it means thousands of drivers will lose their jobs and lower earnings. If Waymo operates in city, it means few trips available for the drivers and a longer time for them to make any incomes for their families," said Said Mohamed, an Uber and Lyft driver.

And the hit, some feel, would be disproportionate.

"We believe Minneapolis to be a welcoming city where immigrants can form community and flourish. When that happens, we are all better for it. To remain committed to that idea is to understand immigrant jobs are foundational to stability, and we must extend our effort," said Minneapolis resident Ricky Halgren.

To help, Wonsley says her ordinance would require a human with a driver's license to sit in driverless cars as a monitor and must be paid at least minimum wage.

Adam Lane, Public Policy Manager for Waymo says that's just a de facto or roundabout way to ban autonomous cars. Lane says there is a demand for their services specifically for women and people with disabilities.

Waymo says they do want to work with city to figure out if there's a road ahead for everyone.

"With nearly 500 Minnesotans killed in crashes in 2024 and women and people with disabilities facing persistent safety concerns, current options aren't enough. That is why Minnesota chapters of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Epilepsy Foundation, the National Federation of the Blind, American Council for the Blind, the Blinded Veterans Association, and others support bringing Waymo to Minneapolis to address these safety and mobility gaps," Waymo said in a statement. "We remain committed to working with officials on a path forward that offers Minnesotans the option to choose fully autonomous transportation."

There will be public hearings on the ordinance on Sept. 22 and 29 at Minneapolis City Hall. The council would then tentatively vote on the ordinance on Oct. 1. If approved, it would go into effect on Oct. 1, 2027.