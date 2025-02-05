Minneapolis City Council to decide on future of George Floyd Square

City leaders divided about what to do with George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he's ready to move forward on plans for George Floyd Square, but the city council may not be in agreement.

Councilmembers will decide on Thursday if they are ready to move forward on a plan for the square that's taken into account extensive community input.

It's coming up on five years since George Floyd's murder and the resolution before the Climate and Infrastructure Committee is about creating what's being called a "flexible-open" street.

Frey says community members want a street open to traffic, including buses and emergency vehicles, but also with the capability of being closed off for events.

The city also says without a decision on a design, it can't start on needed infrastructure improvements to the 50-year-old street, lead water lines and drainage issues.

"People want to see progress. They want to see change at that intersection," Frey said. "They want to see a long-term memorial set up, and there's a sequencing of events here where it helps to do the street first, get the memorial set up second."

An alternative idea with support is closing the street to traffic and creating a pedestrian mall.

The mayor says, legally though, that plan would need support from surrounding property owners that doesn't currently exist.