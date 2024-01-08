Gaza cease-fire resolution moves forward during emotional Minneapolis City Council meeting

MINNEAPOLIS — A war raging half a world away is getting the attention of the Minneapolis City Council.

A committee voted Monday to move a resolution forward to support a cease-fire in Gaza.

Community members were on hand, with those in support of a cease-fire verbally clashing with those who support Israel's right to defend itself. Both sides were full of emotion.

"This request came at the behest of many constituents throughout our city to uplift humanity in the face of a humanitarian crisis and advocate to our federal leaders," said Councilmember Aisha Chughtai, Ward 10.

Council members called for a resolution to say they are doing the will of the people they represent.

"I want to be very clear, what I see in Gaza is Israel committing a genocide," said Councilmember Robin Wonsley, Ward 2.

But there was one member who feels the resolution is divisive and antisemitic.

"We see how personal this is. War is hell. We've been flooded with feedback from residents," said Councilmember Linea Palmisano, Ward 13.

Palmisano spoke about holding people together instead of putting words on paper that can divide them.

"Let's not further divide our city that we represent by our actions," Palmisano said.

While the vote was to pass the resolution forward to be voted on by the entire council later this month, some voices believe a cease-fire resolution by the City Council does not change anything on the ground in the Middle East.

"And then let's get back to focusing on matters we have the authority to address as a city. We can and should call for peace and do these things right now," Palmisano said.

The Jewish Community Relations Council says this should not be a priority for the City Council. A statement said in part: "if the Council is intent on passing a resolution regarding the Israel-Hamas War, further conversation with constituents and community stakeholders is necessary to produce language that brings people together and reflects our shared values of embracing the humanity of Israelis and Palestinians alike."