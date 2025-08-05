Minneapolis City Council set to review Lake Street raid that prompted outcry

The Minneapolis City Council is taking time to look back and reflect on a day that sparked chaos earlier this summer.

A federal investigation brought armored vehicles and militarized police to Lake Street in June.

Ultimately, it turned out to be related to a drug and human trafficking case. But fears caused by the White House's immigration crackdown caused protesters to clash with police.

On Tuesday, the City Council will hold an after-action review. City leaders will dig into what role, if any, local officials had in the high-profile operation.

"My job as mayor is to learn the facts, get properly briefed with what is happening, communicate out accurate information to the public, and also provide direction to our respective departments to do the job that we are charged with doing," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at the time.

The city said, considering what's happening on the national level with federal immigration operations, this was something every council member voted to do.

Law enforcement and city leaders say the raid was focused on a drug and money laundering bust, but they weren't made aware of federal movements until after the incident.

"I did the best I could to learn what was happening, and to get accurate information, but there were a number of law enforcement agencies involved. There was a task force, and I didn't even know that task force was operating," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

"Do not mislead the public, causing more harm to our communities," Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said.

The city auditor will present the after-action review, which includes how the operation unfolded, what city departments knew and when, Tuesday at 1 p.m. The public will also get a chance to weigh in.