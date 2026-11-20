The Minneapolis City Council failed to override Mayor Jacob Frey's vetoes Friday on the topics of the city's next police chief and data centers.

Last week, the council voted not to confirm Mayor Jacob Frey's pick for police chief, Bill Peterson, who was named interim chief when Brian O'Hara stepped down in May.

On Thursday, Frey vetoed the council's decision, which the council didn't override Friday. They will now take up the police chief decision at a later date.

Data centers in the city were the other big topic of discussion. Frey also vetoed a plan by the council that would have limited data centers to downtown and required developers to get the council's approval. An effort to override that veto also failed Friday.

Minneapolis Police Interim Chief Bill Peterson WCCO

"Right now as we stand, there is no regulation on data centers," said Jamal Osman, Minneapolis City Council vice president.

"I want to remind people the moratorium ends [Saturday]," said Jason Chavez, Ward 9 council member. "It is going to be open season everywhere else, so I think there's an opportunity to pass an ordinance [Friday] with unanimous consent. We should head towards that route."

The council is expected to pick up the conversation on data centers later Friday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Nov. 19, 2026.