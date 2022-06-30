Watch CBS News
Minneapolis city council fails to override Frey's veto of 24-hour Hennepin Avenue bus lane

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis city council on Thursday failed to override Mayor Jacob Frey's veto of a 24-hour bus lane along a stretch of Hennepin Avenue in Uptown.

Frey vetoed the plan to eliminate street parking between Douglas Avenue and Lake Street on Hennepin Avenue, saying that buses don't run all day. He added the plan ignores on-street parking for businesses.

The council needed nine votes to override Frey's veto, but they only had eight.

Those who opposed the veto said they wanted to reimagine the corridor to make it more equitable and safe for all commuters, including bus riders and cyclists.

Right now, Metro Transit buses on Hennepin Avenue are only given a dedicated lane to pick up and drop off commuters on Monday-Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. But outside that two hour window, the lanes - which are painted red - can be used for street parking.

