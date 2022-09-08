Minneapolis city council approves Kristyn Anderson to serve as city attorney

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kristyn Anderson will serve as Minneapolis city attorney after the city council approved her nomination from Mayor Jacob Frey, city officials announced Thursday morning.

Anderson has 22 years of legal practice in government. She served as Minnesota Management Budget's general counsel, enterprise employment law counsel and state ethics officer.

"I want nothing more than to give back to this city that has given me so much. I want to help city leaders enact change to improve the lives of the people of Minneapolis," Anderson said in a press release.

Minnesota Department of Management and Budget

Before the MMB, Anderson worked at the Minnesota Attorney General's Office in the Civil Litigation Division.

Anderson officially starts working as city attorney on Sept. 26.