Deadly south Minneapolis shooting arose from fight over food and liquor, charges state

A 49-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection to Wednesday's deadly shooting in south Minneapolis that allegedly started as an argument over sharing food and liquor.

The suspect, from Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County Friday with one count of second-degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the area of Bryant Avenue South and 22nd Street West, about a couple blocks east of Hennepin Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.

A group of people flagged officers down at the scene who were gathered near the victim, who was dead on the ground with "apparent gunshot wounds to the head and torso," police say. A witness pointed out a bush where the suspect allegedly threw a handgun after the shooting.

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Court documents state witnesses told police the suspect and the victim were arguing before shots were fired. One witness said they heard the victim say, "I'll take your gun from you and shoot you" before hearing five to six gunshots ring out.

Another witness said they heard the suspect say he was going to shoot the victim before gunfire erupted, according to the complaint.

While being interviewed by officers, one of the witnesses spotted the suspect in a yard nearby, leading police to take him into custody. Police say the suspect admitted to having a handgun but "gave differing accounts of where he got it," court documents state, saying at one point he took it from the victim's backpack.

Police say he eventually "admitted to shooting" the victim and tossing the gun in nearby bushes, according to the complaint, saying the argument started with the victim accusing him of "not getting anything in return" for sharing food with him earlier. The suspect said he told the victim he shared alcohol with him in return for the food.

If convicted, the suspect faces up to 40 years in prison.

This shooting occurred about five hours after a mass shooting about a mile-and-a-half northeast that killed two people and injured six others near downtown, including three police officers. The gunman was also killed in the shootout.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Sept. 3, 2026.