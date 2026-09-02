Minneapolis police responding to shooting that injured several, including 2 officers

Minneapolis police are responding to a shooting near 15 East Grant Street that has left multiple victims injured, including two police officers, according to a city alert. The message urged residents to avoid the area as the situation continued to develop.

The scene, at the intersection of Nicollet and Grant, drew an extraordinary show of force from law enforcement agencies well beyond the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers and vehicles arrived from St. Louis Park, Edina, the University of Minnesota, the Minnesota State Patrol, transit police, and sheriff's deputies from surrounding jurisdictions.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area from 12th Street to Franklin Avenue and Hennepin Avenue to Third Avenue South.

The Minneapolis Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the area of 15 E Grant St. involving multiple victims, including two police officers. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) September 2, 2026

"My public safety team is responding to a shooting that took place downtown Minneapolis this afternoon. State officials are on the ground to support local law enforcement and we will share more information as it becomes available," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said.

WCCO

The focus of the response centered on an apartment complex on Grant Street, where officers armed with long guns kept watch on the building for an extended period. Two heavy armored SWAT vehicles were staged at the intersection, and ambulances lined both the immediate area and the block leading toward downtown.

Several stretchers were seen being brought out of the building. Some of those removed appeared to be nursing leg injuries, while the condition of others was not immediately clear.

WCCO's Conor Wight said a crowd gathered nearby appeared to spot activity around the eighth floor of the complex, where people could be seen inside windows, believed to be residents remaining in their units as police worked to assess the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.