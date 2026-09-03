Man arrested after fatally shooting person during fight in south Minneapolis, police say

Police say a fight led to a fatal shooting in south Minneapolis Wednesday evening, just hours after a nearby mass shooting downtown.

According to police, officers responded at around 9:30 p.m. to the report of a shooting and a man down in the roadway on the 2200 block of Bryant Avenue South. At the scene, officers found a man with fatal gunshot wounds who, despite life-saving efforts, died at the scene.

A man was arrested at the scene and a gun was recovered, police said. He's been booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of murder.

WCCO

Investigators are "working to determine the full sequence of events" that led to the fatal shooting, police said. Anyone with information is asked to email Minneapolis police at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or call 612-673-5845 and leave a message.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can also contact CrimeStoppers.

The shooting occurred about five hours after a mass shooting in downtown that killed two people and injured six others, including three police officers. The suspected gunman, who officials say died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was facing eviction at the time, court documents show.