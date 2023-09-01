Watch CBS News
Minneapolis boy, 16, charged with fleeing Eden Prairie police in stolen Kia

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy from Minneapolis is facing charges after authorities say he crashed a stolen car into a tree while trying to flee police last month.

Eden Prairie Police say the stolen Kia was spotted around 9 a.m. on Aug. 12 traveling east on Highway 212 near Prairie Center Drive at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic, almost causing multiple collisions.

The pursuit ended when the Kia crashed on Highway 62 near France Avenue in Edina, where state troopers had deployed stop sticks.

A second vehicle associated with the chase was able to get away.

All four occupants of the Kia were identified and provided medical care. One went to the hospital due to injuries received in the crash.

The boy is charged with one count each of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

WCCO does not name juvenile suspects until they are certified as an adult.

September 1, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

