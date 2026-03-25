Cyclists celebrate reopening of 2 beloved Minneapolis bike trails after 7 years

Two popular Minneapolis bike trails — Kenilworth and North Cedar Lake — have reopened after being closed for seven years due to construction tied to the Metro Green Line Extension project, marking a major milestone for cyclists and commuters in the region.

Both trails serve as key connectors between downtown Minneapolis and southwestern suburbs, including St. Louis Park and Hopkins, while also linking into a broader regional trail network. The trails also provide a direct route for Minnesota Twins fans to get to Target Field.

"This part of the trail has been, for the past few years, a little bit of a headache," said Lacey Morgan, of Minneapolis. "This is still one of my regular loops that I love to do, and now it's just going to be that much better. It's awesome."

In a city known for its miles of trails and bike-friendly streets, reopening these sections helps keep the whole system moving.

"These types of trails are so integral for, I mean, not just leisure riders, but commuters, tourists, people like just getting around the city," Morgan said.

While some construction activity continues in surrounding areas, cyclists say they are eager to fully reclaim the routes and enjoy the convenience.

"It's what makes Minneapolis one of the best places, these types of trails." Morgan said.