Minneapolis begins work replacing thousands of lead pipes

Why Minneapolis is replacing lead pipes in homes for free

MINNEAPOLIS — There are roughly 100,000 lead pipes that bring water into Minnesota homes, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Now, there is a statewide effort to replace every single one.

On Thursday, contract workers replaced pipes, known as service lines, that bring water into the homes of Minneapolis' Midtown Phillips neighborhood.

The reason: Those pipes are made of lead.

"Some of them date back to the 1890s," said Senior Professional Engineer for Minneapolis Waterworks John Howes.



The toxic metal is known to cause all sorts of serious health problems, like brain damage and even death.

This year, the city of Minneapolis is replacing about 300 lead service lines. In total, there are roughly 39,000 service lines across the city containing lead.

The plan is to replace all of those pipes within ten years, Howes said.



Right now, the city of Minneapolis is prioritizing lead pipe replacement in older, more marginalized neighborhoods of north and south Minneapolis.



Work is done at no cost to residents, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds totaling just over $500 million over five years.

However, the entire project is expected to cost double that at roughly $1 billion. A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Health said there needs to be additional state and federal support to pay for the entirety of the project across the state.

"It's a federal initiative to get the lead out across the country," said Howes.



In Minneapolis, Howes said lead pipes are not an immediate health issue, at least in Minneapolis, thanks to an additive which helps prevent lead from getting into the water.

"We add orthophosphate to the water, which is a corrosion inhibitor," said Howes.

Peter Melling said he had no idea he had lead pipe leading to his Midtown Phillips home. Through the project, Melling recently had his line replaced with copper pipe.

"Surprised a little bit, but also not surprised. There's lead everywhere in the older city neighborhoods," said Melling.



One thousand more pipes will get replaced next year in Minneapolis, with work just getting started, Howes said.

"I'm glad they're doing it. I'm glad they were able to get the funding to do it, and I'm glad that a lot of my neighbors are getting it done," said Melling.

Water providers around the state will select homes to start work, so there isn't a process for signing up.

You can see if you have a lead service line here.

Minneapolis and St. Paul keep track of lead service lines, as well.