Minneapolis author aiming to help people battling drug addiction with new book

How a Minneapolis author is hoping to help people fighting drug addiction

How a Minneapolis author is hoping to help people fighting drug addiction

How a Minneapolis author is hoping to help people fighting drug addiction

The number of opioid-involved drug overdose deaths in 2023 decreased for the first time in five years.

Minnesota health officials say 54 people have died from suspected drug overdoses in just the month of August. That's nearly two people per day.

The leading cause of those deaths was opioids like fentanyl, which killed an average of 1,000 people per year from 2021 to 2023.

A Minneapolis author hopes his personal story resonates with those battling an addiction that has silenced them.

That's why he founded Generation Hope, a licensed peer recovery support organization that provides help to overcome addiction.

Abdirahman Warsame once felt alone in his fentanyl addiction. Fast forward six years, and he's now using his voice through his new book, "Who Would You Be Without the Fear of Judgment?"

On Friday evening, in a packed room, he celebrated his book launch.

The book is part raw journal, part self-help guide. It's for people not ready to walk into treatment, who are still scared and silent.

"It challenges the reader to envision a world where they weren't afraid of what people thought of them," Warsame said.

He doesn't want the book to come off as preaching but to just reach the person who is ready to take an honest look at themselves, maybe for the first time.

"People look at addiction as the problem, but rather, there are a lot of underlying issues there," Warsame said.

Warsame hopes that by opening this book, people will feel less alone and can take the step in their own recovery journey.

"I hope everybody watching this can take this as a testimony that your life can change tomorrow," Warsame smiled.

Click here to learn more about Warsame.