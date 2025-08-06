Minneapolis astronaut set to go to International Space Station in 2026

Calls for changes to Capitol security after lawmaker shootings, and more headlines

A NASA astronaut from Minneapolis is set to launch on a mission to the International Space Station next summer.

Dr. Anil Menon will head to the space station on the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft in June 2026 as a flight engineer and Expedition 75 crew member, NASA said. He'll be accompanied by two cosmonauts, and they'll spend about eight months aboard the ISS.

"During his expedition, Menon will conduct scientific investigations and technology demonstrations to help prepare humans for future space missions and benefit humanity," NASA said.

Anil Menon during training. Josh Valcarcel – NASA

Menon graduated with the 23rd astronaut class in 2024. In addition to his work with NASA, Menon practices emergency medicine and is a colonel in the U.S. Space Force, as well as a mechanical engineer.

Menon is no stranger to space flight. He was the crew flight surgeon for both SpaceX flights and served NASA in the same role on various expeditions taking astronauts to the International Space Station.

Along with helping on space missions, Menon has also used his medical training to respond to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and the 2015 earthquake in Nepal.