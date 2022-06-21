Minneapolis unveils Aquatennial plans

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis has unveiled the lineup of events for this year's Aquatennial celebration.

The Aquatennial will start July 20 with the popular Torchlight Parade. It will close with the Target Fireworks on July 23.

There will be about two dozen free events in between. including an outdoor movie, the River Rats show and pop-up markets.

If you can't make it to the main events in person, CBS News Minnesota plans to stream both the Torchlight Parade and the fireworks show.

