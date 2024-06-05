Woman suffers burns in apartment fire near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman is hospitalized for burns suffered in an apartment fire in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the blaze was contained to a third-floor unit of a building located off East 14th Street and 11th Avenue South, across from Elliot Park near downtown.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames. The victim's condition hasn't been released.

Officials say no one else was hurt, and they're still investigating the cause of the fire.