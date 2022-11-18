Minneapolis advances ordinance halting people from blocking access to abortion providers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council have advanced an ordinance that will prohibit anti-abortion rights protesters from blocking others' access to reproductive health care facilities in the city.

The ordinance was spearheaded by City Council Member Lisa Goodman.

"Abortion rights are not truly a right for all women if there is no access," Goodman said. "This ordinance helps ensure access to reproductive health care in Minneapolis."

The ordinance also would prohibit protesters from occupying driveways to such clinics, and allows the health facilities to install permanent markings on their driveways to indicate the boundaries not to be trespassed upon.

"Abortion is health care and it's critical that everyone feels safe while receiving that care. At a time when other states are trying to block individuals from making their own personal decision, we in Minneapolis are stepping up to affirm their right of privacy," Frey said. "I applaud our Council Members for pushing this important measure forward, specifically Council Member Goodman, who has been at the forefront – ensuring the safety of people accessing reproductive health care."

The ordinance would be enforced by the Minneapolis Police Department, city officials said.

Earlier this year, Frey signed an executive order banning city staff from giving information to other states or jurisdictions about patients or abortion providers. Several neighboring states have outlawed the procedure following the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade in June.