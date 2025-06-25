Man killed in Minneapolis light rail collision was avid cyclist, father says

A father is remembering his son as a man who loved life and riding his bicycle.

Miles Jacob Patak, 38, was killed two weeks ago while biking in Minneapolis. He hit a light rail train at East 42nd Street and Hiawatha Avenue.

Now his father, Curtis Patak, is sharing how cycling was always the wheel that kept them going.

A lifelong bicyclist, Curtis Patak introduced many to the world of cycling, earning the nickname "Coach." He would go on bike tours, pedaling from Minneapolis to Michigan. At an early age, Miles Patak fell in love with the sport as well.

"I think we kind of like grew up together at the bike races," Curtis Patak said.

From Mountain bike races to BMX, the pair were inseparable.

"I would always do my fall tour and as time went on, I got a tandem with a kiddie crank on it. He would ride around the races and all my friends basically watched him grow up," Curtis Patak said.

Curtis Patak says his son was smart, funny and full of energy. Memories of Miles Patak are now all he has.

On June 8, he was on his bike when he collided with a northbound light rail train. He was the 19th person killed by a Blue Line train since it began running in 2004. Five of them were on bikes, like Miles Patak.

"Him as a father that was one thing I was very proud of him, because I think he really wanted to be a good father," Patak said.

Curtis Patak does have some wisdom to pass down to his grandson, advice he also offers to anyone who rides bikes in urban areas.

"I tell people, don't wear headphones when you ride, you know that kind of thing and be distracted. Like cars, you can't think they are supposed to stop or they should see me, you have to kind of pretend like you didn't see me," Curtis Patek said.

Metro Transit says the investigation into what exactly happened that night is still ongoing. Curtis Patak tells us he is planning a bike tour to honor the life of his son.