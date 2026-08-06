Judge finds probable cause that Mike Lindell's July Fourth pillow handouts violated Minnesota campaign law

A case against Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Lindell will continue after a judge decided Thursday there is probable cause to believe he violated campaign laws by giving away pillows promoting his candidacy at a July Fourth parade.

A complaint filed July 22 alleged Lindell "threw pillows to spectators" during the parade in Delano, Minnesota. The packaging on the pillows said "Mike Lindell for Governor," and the pillows are valued at $34.95, according to the complaint.

Lindell, who recently stepped down as CEO of his company MyPillow, confirmed that he and other campaign staffers handed out the pillows, which featured campaign materials. However, the pillows were purchased wholesale for $4.90 each, Lindell said at Thursday's hearing.

He added that his campaign took steps to ensure it was complying with campaign laws, and said the pillows could be purchased with a promo code for $9.95.

Minnesota law states that a person who "pays, gives, promises or lends any money, food, liquor, clothing, entertainment or other thing of monetary value ... in order to induce a voter to refrain from voting, or to vote in a particular way, at an election, is guilty of a felony." The statute states that refreshments or food with a value up to $5 consumed on the premises of a public or private gathering is exempt.

During the hearing, Lindell submitted affidavits, an invoice for the purchase of the pillows and photographs of the campaign event.

Judge Nicholas Lienesch determined there is probable cause to believe Lindell violated Minnesota campaign law, and the case will move forward to a panel of three administrative law judges and an evidentiary hearing. The date of the hearing has not been determined.

"This is a nonsensical distraction, it means nothing. I am focused on my budget," said Lindell about the hearing.

Lindell is one of the front-runners on the Republican side of the gubernatorial race, touting a recent endorsement from President Trump. Lindell has been one of the president's strongest allies, repeating the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

Still, Lindell is seen as an outsider by the Minnesota GOP, which has recently questioned his residency status. His opponents in Tuesday's primary include businessman Kendall Qualls and Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth.