Could Trump's endorsement of Mike Lindell hurt Minnesota GOP's election chances?

President Trump's endorsement of the GOP candidate for governor in Minnesota, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, is turning heads. That includes leaders within Minnesota's Republican Party.

In this week's Talking Points, Republicans are among those warning that this endorsement could destroy the GOP's chances of winning up and down the ballot.

Minnesota GOP Chairman Alex Plechash is blasting Mr. Trump and Lindell, saying Lindell "wants Minnesota Republicans to overlook his serious financial baggage. Minnesota cannot afford to nominate a ticket that gives Democrats an easy target and creates the very real possibility of another DFL trifecta."

GOP analyst and Star Tribune columnist Andy Brehm writes, "Minnesota Republicans, please ignore Trump's endorsement of the MyPillow guy."

Republican analyst Amy Frederiksen says Republicans fear that if Lindell wins the primary and is the GOP nominee, they could lose everywhere.

"That all is not great news for 'down the ballot,' is what we call it, for other Republicans," Frederiksen said. "Just from what I've seen, it will be a problem," Frederiksen said.

So, is it fair to say Republicans in Minnesota are worried?

"Well, I think that they're vigilant," Frederiksen said. "Let's say that. Because we don't know what's going to happen in a couple weeks during the primary."

Political website Ballotopedia says Mr. Trump has endorsed 227 primary candidates in 2026 and that 220 or 97% of those with the presidential endorsement have won.

"[This] fundamentally changes the race on the Republican side for governor," said Democratic analyst Abou Amara about Lindell's endorsement.

Amara and other Democratic analysts believe that, with Trump's endorsement, Lindell is now likely to win the primary, setting up a possible feast for the DFL in November.

"The question is the general election, moving into the general election, I think Democrats are very, very happy at the prospect of Mike Lindell," Amara said.

The winner of the Republican primary will face the DFL nominee in November. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who received her party's endorsement and holds a huge lead in fundraising, is the presumptive favorite for the Democrats.