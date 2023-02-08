Mid-Morning links: Luvafoodie recipes | The Family Partnership

The Family Partnership recommends these children's books for Black History Month.

-----

Michelle Mazzara, Luvafoodie founder and owner, shred recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Luvafoodie Valentine Cocktail

Ingredients:

Makes 2 Valentine Cocktails

1 Luvafoodie Raspberry Iced Tea bag prepared chilled

4 oz. of Luvafoodie Raspberry Iced Tea cold

6 oz. Montbisou Framboises Liqueur (Raspberry)

1 small bottle of La Vostra Prosecco Rose

8 raspberries

Directions:

1. In a small glass pitcher or martini shaker mix all ingredient together except raspberries.

2. Divide into wine glasses.

3. Top each wine glass off with raspberries.

Refreshing Light Raspberry Cocktail to serve with Tropical Salmon!

---

Luvafoodie Heart Shaped Garlic and Green Herb Lovers Roasted Potatoes

Ingredients:

5 Russet Potatoes

¼ cup Olive Oil

3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Salt-Free Garlic and Green Herb Spice Blend

Heart shape cookie cutter

Directions Preheat Oven 400 degrees.

1. Peel potatoes, cut ½" slices.

2. Using a hear shaped cookie cutter cut potatoes slices into heart shape.

3. Dip heart shaped potatoes into olive oil and sprinkle Luvafoodie Garlic & Green Herb Lovers spice on top.

4. Place potato slices on baking sheet.

5. Bake until tender about 20 minutes.

Serve with as a side with Salmon for Valentine's Day Dinner!

---

Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers Salmon

Serves 6

Ingredients:

4 Salmon filets (8 oz each)

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers Spice Blend

2 tbsp. Olive oil

1 tbsp. Lemon juice

Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees

1. In a small bowl whisk together olive oil, lemon juice and Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers spice.

2. Remove skin from salmon filets.

3. In an oven proof pan arrange salmon filets, pour olive oil mixture over salmon filet. Sprinkle another ½ tbsp. of Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers over salmon.

4. Bake for 20 minutes.

Plate and garnish with lemon and parsley.

Salmon is a heart healthy dish to serve during American Heart Month- February!

---

Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers Carrots

Ingredients:

1 package of multi-colored carrots from Trader Joes

1 orange sliced.

1 lemon sliced.

¼ cup of fresh squeezed orange juice

2 tbsp. honey

1 tbsp. Olive oil

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers Spice

Directions: Preheat oven to 380 degrees

1. On baking sheet arrange carrots

2. Add orange and lemon slices to baking sheet.

3. In a small bowl mix together remaining ingredients.

4. Pour Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers spice mixture over carrots, lemon and orange slices.

5. Bake for 30 minutes or until carrots are tender.

Plate on serving dish.

Delicious Heart Healthy Side Dish!

----

Luvafoodie Healthy Cauliflower Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups of uncooked rice cauliflower

1 cup of chopped parsley

½ cup of diced red onion

1 cup of English chopped cucumbers

¼ cup of Kalamata olives

1 cup of crumbled feta cheese

1 cup sliced baby tomatoes (multi-colored)

¼ cup of olive oil

2 tbsp. white wine vinegar

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice

1 ½ tbsp. lemon juice

Directions:

1. In a small bowl whisk together olive oil, vinegar, and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice.

2. In a large bowl, combine all vegetables.

3. Toss vegetables with olive oil mixture and feta cheese.

Serves 4-6

Healthy Tasty Salad to serve as a side dish!

-----

Luvafoodie Chocolate Heart Board

Ingredients:

Heart shaped board or Heart shaped plate

½ cup of strawberries

½ cup of blueberries

½ cup of strawberries

1 cup of chocolate melting drops

¼ cup of heart shaped marshmallow

6 pretzel rods

¼ cup of frosted pretzels

¼ cup Jordan almonds

¼ cup of meringue cookies

¼ cup of chocolate cookies

¼ cup o heart shaped foil chocolates

¼ cup of mixed jelly beans

¼ cup of heart shaped jellies

Truffles

Directions:

1. Melt chocolate drops in microwave proof bowl.

2. Arrange chocolate and fruit on board.

Serve with fondue forks or fancy picks to dip into melted chocolate.

Perfect Valentine's Day Dessert!