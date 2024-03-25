Argument at elementary school Easter egg hunt leads to stabbing, Michigan police say

Detroit Air Xpress launches, GLWA and Highland Park reach an agreement and more top stories Detroit Air Xpress launches, GLWA and Highland Park reach an agreement and more top stories 02:18

(CBS DETROIT) — A Michigan man was arrested Sunday after a stabbing happened at an elementary school Easter egg hunt, authorities said.

At 9:15 a.m. on March 24, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Valley View Elementary in Springfield. When they arrived, they learned that a man and a woman got into an argument while setting up for an Easter egg hunt happening later that same day. The argument was over where eggs should be placed, the complaint said.

When a family member intervened, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and cut the family member several times.

Deputies arrived at the school and were able to convince the man to drop the knife. The man, who the sheriff's office identified as a 36-year-old Battle Creek man, was taken into custody.

The victim was treated for minor lacerations at the scene. No one else was injured. The children had not arrived for the event when the incident happened.

The 36-year-old was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail for aggravated assault.