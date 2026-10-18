Michele Tafoya tries to distance herself from Trump as U.S. Senate race tightens

One of the closest elections is expected to be the Minnesota race for U.S. Senate.

According to the site Real Clear Politics, the average of polls has DFL Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan 2.9% ahead of Republican Michele Tafoya: 46.2% to 43.3%. That is within the margin of error.

Earlier this week, President Trump endorsed Tafoya, but her reaction to the endorsement is less than enthusiastic.

"There is one endorsement that I care about and that is the one that happens on Nov. 3; truly, this is about Minnesota," Tafoya said when asked her reaction to the president's endorsement.

The endorsement has come at a time when Tafoya has begun an aggressive effort to distance herself from Mr. Trump. Tafoya, who was initially supportive of Operation Metro Surge, is now fiercely critical of the rollout, leaving Flanagan accusing her of reinventing herself not only on Operation Metro Surge but on other issues, including her support for Mr. Trump's Iran War, which has resulted in soaring gas and diesel prices.

Tafoya says the war needs to end now because it's hurting Minnesotans.

"I am happy to say I will stand up to my party when I believe in something," Tafoya said.

During the August DFL primary, Rep. Angie Craig openly regretted her vote on the Laken Riley Act, which allowed ICE to indefinitely detain undocumented residents for non-violent crime. Primary voters were unforgiving of Craig's change of heart, giving Flanagan a nearly 20-point primary win.

Tafoya plans to continue an offensive against Flanagan over the massive fraud scandals that have engulfed the Walz administration.

"I am going to Washington to be an equal opportunity pain in the ass to every corrupt politician regardless of party, regardless of stature," she said.

Tafoya will continue to walk the tightrope of not alienating Trump supporters but still appealing to independents. That balancing act may face the ultimate test, with Mr. Trump suggesting late last week he may schedule some visits to Minnesota before the election.

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