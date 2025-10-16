Northern Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison again for 1986 cold case killing

A northern Minnesota man was once again sentenced to life in prison for the brutal 1986 assault and murder of a 38-year-old woman.

Michael Allen Carbo, Jr., of Chisholm, Minnesota, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in January.

It was his second such conviction in the case; he was originally convicted of the same charges in 2022 and sentenced to life in prison but the Minnesota Supreme Court reversed his conviction, saying the judge in the trial unjustly denied the defense's attempt to submit evidence of an alternative perpetrator.

His second trial started on January 13, 2025 and he was convicted less than three weeks later.

Carbo was 18 years old when he strangled 38-year-old Nancy Daughterty, also of Chisholm. Officials said she had been beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled, with witnesses later reporting that they heard a woman screaming.

Carbo was arrested in 2020 after analysis of public geneology databases pointed to Carbo as a potential suspect. His DNA was found on Daughtery's body.

He initially told law enforcement that he did not know Daugherty, but during the second trial, he testified that he must have had a consensual sexual encounter with her, despite having no recollection of the matter.

