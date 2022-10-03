Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing woman 36 years ago

Man gets life in prison for cold case Iron Range murder Man gets life in prison for cold case Iron Range murder 00:36

A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota's Iron Range was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted Carbo in August.

Daugherty was found dead in her home on July 16, 1986, by police conducting a welfare check.

Officials say she had been beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled, CBS Minnesota reported. Witnesses later reported hearing a woman screaming in the early morning hours.

Nancy Daugherty Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Investigators over the years interviewed and collected DNA from more than 100 people but were unable to find a solid lead.

The break came in 2020 after investigators obtained a DNA sample from Carbo and it matched. Carbo was 18 at the time, lived less than a mile from the crime scene and attended school with Daugherty's children.

Carbo will be eligible for parole after serving 17 years.

After Carbo's arrest in 2020, Daugherty's daughter Gina provided a statement for police.

"There are no words the describe the terrible holes that were left in so many lives, including my own -- so many tears and struggles," she said. "She has missed so much and I miss her love and guidance."