Metro wastewater data shows COVID viral load decreasing

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- COVID-19 viral loads decreased at the end of August in the metro area, according to new wastewater data.

Between August 23 and 29, the virus' RNA load in the metro plant decreased by 19% compared to the week before. Omicron BA.5 is still the dominant strain, making up 90% of the RNA detected in the Twin Cities area.

Metropolitan Council

Updated COVID-19 booster shots are rolling out across the country after the Food and Drug Administration authorized their use on Wednesday. The booster is intended to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants.

People will be eligible for the booster 2 months after their last shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

September 2, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

