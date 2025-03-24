Metro Transit Gold Line begins service in east metro

Monday marks a new era for public transportation in the Twin Cities.

A new route for eastern metro commuters is now a reality.

The Metro Transit Gold Line has 16 stops connecting people from Woodbury to St. Paul along Interstate 94. It spans a 10-mile radius and will serve more than 41,000 people.

The line features dedicated bus lanes designed to bypass traffic congestion and improve travel time. Stops feature heaters, real-time signs telling you when the next bus is coming, emergency telephones and more.

The line opened on Saturday, but Monday is its first workday in operation.

Those behind the project say it's a game changer.

"This is the one of a kind for Metro Transit, because we have our own guideway, which is our own road, so we don't have to deal with the everyday driver anymore. We will be able to get from Woodbury to Downtown St Paul a lot faster," Michele Seleth with Metro Transit said.

Riders can catch the bus every 10 minutes during the week and every 15 on the weekends.

The Gold Line will be free for its first week.

Eventually, the Gold Line will extend into downtown Minneapolis, but that's not expected to happen for a few years yet.