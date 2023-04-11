METRO Gold Line receives over $200 million in federal funding

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration awarded over $200 million for the construction of the METRO Gold Line, Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday.

Slated to open in 2025, the Gold Line will be the state's first Bus Rapid Transit line that "operates primarily within bus-only lanes," according to Metro Transit.

The Gold Line is expected to cost $505 million, with the FTA now paying for $239 million of it.

Metro Transit

The 10-mile BRT line will connect St. Paul, Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury.

Construction on the Gold Line began in October 2022.