Metro Transit announces Gold Line will extend to downtown Minneapolis in 2027

Metro Transit Gold Line will extend to downtown Minneapolis in 2027

Metro Transit Gold Line will extend to downtown Minneapolis in 2027

Metro Transit Gold Line will extend to downtown Minneapolis in 2027

MINNEAPOLIS — Metro Transit hopes to make commuting across the Twin Cities area easier by the end of the decade.

The Gold Line, which is set to open in March 2025, will extend to downtown Minneapolis in 2027, Metro Transit announced on Tuesday.

When it opens in a few months, the METRO Gold Line will provide all-day service between downtown St. Paul and Woodbury. It will serve a total of 16 stations in St. Paul, Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury.

The Gold Line extension will feature new, enhanced stations to Interstate 94 and Snelling Avenue as well as near U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Extending the Gold Line will create a true crosstown route that allows people to travel efficiently between the East Metro and some of our region's top destinations," Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras said.

The extension is set to bring riders as far as the METRO Green Line Extension's Royalston Avenue/Farmers Market Station in the North Loop.

Metro Transit says the Gold Line Extension will offer service every 10 minutes throughout the day, seven days a week.

Additionally, Metro Transit says plans for the Gold Line Extension will be adapted as needed under the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Rethinking I-94 project.

The extension project is estimated to cost up to $20 million.

The Gold Line will be the state's first Bus Rapid Transit line that "operates primarily within bus-only lanes," according to Metro Transit.