Metro Transit awarded $35 million grant towards electric buses

Metro Transit announced Wednesday that it won a $35 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

The low- or no-emission grant will help acquire 100 new 40-foot hybrid-electric buses, which are scheduled to join Metro Transit's fleet in 2027.

"A modern, sustainable fleet is fundamental to carrying out our mission of connecting people, strengthening communities and improving lives," said Lesley Kandaras, Metro Transit General Manager. "We appreciate this investment in our system, which will bring benefits across the Twin Cities region."

More than 250 new buses are scheduled to enter service by the end of 2026, including the first 40-foot battery-electric buses.

Metro Transit was awarded the same grant back in 2023. At the time, they received $17.5 million. In 2024, Metro Transit used some of that grant to order 20 battery electric buses and 18 bus storage chargers.

Metro Transit is also working to implement a Zero-Emission Bus Transit Plan.